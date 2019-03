A record-breaking number of visitors have started arriving in Wellington ahead of Eminem's concert at Westpac stadium tonight.

The American rapper is to perform in front of a 45,000-strong crowd.

According to RNZ, Eminem's Rapture concert has attracted 25,000 people from out of Wellington, breaking the record for the most out of region visitors for an event.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, hasn’t been to New Zealand in five years, and all tickets on offer flew out the door in just five minutes in October.

Last-minute tickets were released to the public last night, with a few also released this morning.

According to Metservice, fine, if a little chilly, weather is forecast, with a high of 17C, and southerlies easing tonight.

Eminem will be joined by hip hop acts Boogie, Royce Da 5'9, and Hilltop Hoods.

Gates open at 5:15pm with the first act starting at 6:15pm. Eminem will perform at 9.15pm and the event ends at 11pm.

There will be additional bus and train services before and after the event.