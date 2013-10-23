TODAY |

Wellington casting call goes out for extras in Avatar sequels

A call has gone out for extras to appear in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels that are being filmed in Wellington.

A press release from Kam Talent Management says it is "seeking all ethnicities, aged from 25 to 60".

"We are looking to find lots of people for a massive shoot day coming up on a major Hollywood picture. Shoot date is Monday 17 June. If you are based in Wellington and available this day make sure to get in touch with us and sign up today!

"If you are confident, you have great transport, availability and are reliable, we would love to hear from you now!"

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Curtis gave guidance on how to include tails and other alien body parts into an otherworldly version of the Maori war dance. Source: 1 NEWS

    The Avatar sequels are currently in production at Stone Street Studios in Miramar.

    James Cameron has previously said he will spend close to a year in Wellington working with Weta Digital and Weta Workshop on the films.

    The contact address for those interested in being an extra is recruitment@kamtalent.com

    Applicants should have New Zealand residency or a valid NZ work visa.

    Screen shot from Avatar. Source: 1 NEWS
