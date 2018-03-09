 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran has addressed the controversial mural of himself that is set to appear in Dunedin at the expense of the city's ratepayers.

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sheeran appeared on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight where he discussed a decision by an organisation funded by Dunedin ratepayers to spend more than $8000 on a mural of himself.

The English star is going to be playing three concerts in the southern city, and the group wants to immortalise his visit with a giant image.

"I saw they're doing some sort of mural and it's pissing people off," Sheeran said. "It's up to them, I'm sure if it was my hometown and I had someone coming that I like I might do the same."

Seven Sharp will air Anika Moa's full interview with Ed Sheeran on Monday at 7pm on TVNZ1

The British singer could see why the mural might irk some people.

"I'm sure not everyone in New Zealand likes me so of course some people are going to be like 'that's a bad idea'," he said.

Sheeran isn't letting it get him down though.

"The older I get the less I care about people's opinions, I never meet these people and when I do they're always super polite and nice."

Earlier today TVNZ1's Breakfast co-host Hayley Holt joined those unhappy with the proposed mural.

Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.
Source: Breakfast

"Ed Sheeran seems like a lovely person, but he's so boring," she said.

"He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts, and now we're sucking up to him by putting up a giant picture of his mug."

Co-host Jack Tame was quick to distance himself from Hayley's comments.

"You don't know what you've done. You've upset the Ed Sheeran people."

Newsreader Jenny Suo doubted the mural would do much for tourism in Dunedin, before Hayley piped in once again.

"He ruined Games of Thrones."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:28
1
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.

Get the raincoats ready! Cyclone Hola barreling towards Northland bringing torrential rain and high winds - BOP, Coromandel and Auckland also set to be hit

01:57
2
Three died in a police pursuit at Hope near Nelson including an innocent member of the public.

Eight die in horrific weekend on New Zealand roads

00:39
3
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Weekend rewind: Watch Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

4

Cyclone Hola: Heavy rain, severe gales forecast to hit parts of North Island tonight - is your region in the firing line?

00:34
5
Rowe announced her departure from the Channel 10 show spend more time with family this morning to viewers and co-hosts.

Weekend rewind: Watch as popular Aussie TV host quits live on air as co-host holds back tears

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

Weekend rewind: 'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses the controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:17
Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend".

Teachers, nurses look set to be big winners from coalition Government's first budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged on Q+A today both groups missed out on a "dividend" in recent years.


02:15
The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

Watch: At least two Kiwi civilians have been fighting ISIS in Syria

The man and woman in their twenties snuck through the Syrian border to be foreign fighters.

02:14
Judith Collins is the big winner, taking on housing and urban development.

New faces feature in Simon Bridges' National Party reshuffle

Leadership rival Judith Collins is fourth on the list picking up housing and urban development planning, including RMA reform.


09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 