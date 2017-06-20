 

'We wallaby-kick those Eminem-burglars!' – John Oliver rips apart New Zealand once again

US talk show host and comedian John Oliver has once again taken aim at New Zealand with a sly dig during the opening of his show Last Week Tonight.

The talk show host said he's surprised New Zealand hasn't sent a 'cease and desist' letter to his show, considering all the shots he has taken at us.
Talking about the US coal industry, Oliver said he had to tread carefully after contacting US company Murray Energy led to a cease and desist letter being sent to the show, threatening legal action if he made any effort to defame the company's CEO.

"A cease and desist letter is incredibly something that we've never received before on this show before.

"Not even the nation of New Zealand has sent us one, and we wallaby-kick those Eminem-burglars in the balls almost every week."

Last month the comedian stirred controversy after poking fun at the National Party's Eminem court case.

"Some define comedy as tragedy plus time but for me the purest definition is a middle aged Kiwi in a robe playing Eminem's Lose Yourself to a completely silent and motionless court room."

After being questioned about the joke Prime Minister Bill English took aim at Oliver, saying he "isn't very funny", which then prompted the US comedian to dedicate a segment to Mr English, "The very poorest man's Daniel Craig".

Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.
