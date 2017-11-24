'When we truly get down to the naked stripped body, there are always going to be opinions' - why Kiwis love reality TV

On screens across the country, New Zealanders are tuning in to watch a range of reality TV programmes such as dysfunctional marriages at first sight, naked bodies being judged by potential partners and watching long-term couples on the brink of separation rematched with one another.

So why do people get glued to their screens watching reality TV?

AUT University Pop Culture Lecturer Associate-Professor Lorna Piatti-Farnell told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this type of programming is for "entertainment" and is an "amazing venue for looking up behaviour."

"Behaviour for the every day, not only for the participants the people that we perceive as being the true people on the show but also how the public responds," Ms Piatt-Farnell said.

With the use of social media, avid reality TV watchers feel that they are right there along with contestants and adds another level to programming.

"We are getting the behaviour of the perceived true people who are interacting through their emotions through their relationships but it is also the behaviour of the audience, how are they going to respond, how outraged they get sometimes."

Speaking about Naked Attraction which is aired on TVNZ 2 on Friday night's at 9.30, Ms Piatti-Farnell said it is an example of how far "we are prepared to actually put the body before our emotional interactions".

During the show, one contestant looks at the naked bodies of five potential suitors and they judge their bodies one by one to narrow down who they would like to go on a date with.

"When we truly get down to the naked stripped body, there are always going to be opinions," Ms Piatti-Farnell said.