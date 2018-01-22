'We are living in a watershed moment' – Screen Actor Guild Awards focus on female success

The Western-inspired revenge tale Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept the female-focused and led Screen Actors Guild Awards today with wins for best ensemble, best actress for Frances McDormand and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

It was almost an exact repeat of the major Golden Globe Awards wins with Gary Oldman also winning best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and Allison Janney taking supporting actress for playing Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tonya.

As with many of the awards shows this season, it was the treatment of women in Hollywood that stayed at the forefront of the show, which featured a roster of nearly all female presenters and Kristen Bell as its inaugural host.

"We are living in a watershed moment," Bell said in her opening monologue, which stayed light and mostly clear of politics. "Let's make sure that we're leading the charge with empathy and diligence."

With many prominent men in Hollywood facing accusations of sexual misconduct, virtually every aspect of awards season has been impacted by the scandal — from questions on the red carpet to anxiety over who might win.

Both James Franco and Aziz Ansari two weeks ago won Golden Globe Awards while wearing Time's Up pins before being accused of sexual misconduct and in Ansari's case, aggressive sexual behavior by an anonymous accuser. Both were nominated today and lost, Franco to Oldman and Ansari to William H. Macy for Shameless.

Rockwell, who beat out his co-star Woody Harrelson for the award, took his moment on stage to give a shout out to McDormand.

"Frances, you're a powerhouse," Rockwell said. "I stand shoulder to shoulder with you and all the incredible women in this room who are trying to make things better. It's long overdue."

Most of the comments in the evening were forward-looking. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, "This is not a moment in time. This is a movement."