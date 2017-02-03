'We have to have a security guard outside all of our homes 24/7' - Kim Kardashian opens up about security fears following Paris robbery

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed she fears for her family's safety after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, insisting they need 24/7 security.

Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint by masked men in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week in October last year.

Robbers are believed to have stoled more than $14 million worth of jewellery, including her $6.05 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

In the latest teaser for her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she tells her sisters she wants security for her family at all times.

"We have to have a security guard outside all of our homes 24/7," she said.

The promo clip comes just a day after Kim testified to a judge in New York in an attempt to identify the men who robbed her in Paris.

French police arrested 16 people over the robbery in January.