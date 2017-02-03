 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'We have to have a security guard outside all of our homes 24/7' - Kim Kardashian opens up about security fears following Paris robbery

share

Source:

E News

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed she fears for her family's safety after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, insisting they need 24/7 security.

A sneak peek at the new season of the reality TV star's programme shows an emotional Kim speaking about needing increased security for her family.
Source: E News

Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint by masked men in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week in October last year.

Robbers are believed to have stoled more than $14 million worth of jewellery, including her $6.05 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West. 

In the latest teaser for her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she tells her sisters she wants security for her family at all times. 

"We have to have a security guard outside all of our homes 24/7," she said.

The promo clip comes just a day after Kim testified to a judge in New York in an attempt to identify the men who robbed her in Paris.

French police arrested 16 people over the robbery in January.

The 36-year-old reality star gave her account of the ordeal in front of lawyers and a judge, who made the decision to travel to the US to hear her statement after she was reported to be too traumatised to return to Paris, News.com.au report. 

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


00:45
The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

'They better listen to their dad!' Warriors Nines captain Ruben Wiki says 'half the team could be my sons'

The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

01:03
The former Police Minister says it was a 'team effort' that led to the pledge to increase police ranks by over 1000 staff.

'Who are they?' Judith Collins mocks Labour during chat about National's big boost to police numbers

A "team effort" led to the pledge to strengthen the police ranks, says Collins.

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ