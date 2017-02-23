'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi proudly telling Kiwi stories

There is no rest for recently named New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi, who says he will be straight back to work on the latest Thor film.

Waititi was last night named as Richie McCaw's successor for the gong, heading off educator and researcher Professor Mere Berryman and the Salvation Army's Major Campbell Roberts.

His latest film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, was released to critical acclaim, and he has proudly represented New Zealand on the world stage.

He couldn't accept the award in person as he is in Los Angeles, and he said his schedule meant there would be no wild parties in celebration.

"I'm very busy, I'm working here until the end of the year on Thor, that's keeping me humble because it's very hard work," he told Breakfast this morning.

"I don't have a huge amount of time to leap about and celebrate, after this I've got to go back to work and get back into it."

While it would be the Kiwi way to keep his achievement out of the spotlight, Waititi says living in the US has taught him it's important to celebrate success.

"For us to spread our voice and our culture around the world, I think we have to own how good we are at things a bit more," he said.

"I'm learning a bit more to accept recognition."

Part of Waititi's appeal is how he keeps true to his New Zealand roots.

Wilderpeople and his earlier smash hit Boy are unashamedly Kiwi, and keeping his homeland at the forefront of his work was part of the reason for his success.

"My audience, the audience I make my films for, first and foremost are New Zealanders, I've always tried my hardest to do films I know Kiwis will love," he said.