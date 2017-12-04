'We have a little while to wait!' Taylor Swift coming to NZ, but not until December next year

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".
Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.
The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ