'We f****** adore you, you're our light' - Adele's epic speech, dedicating top Grammy to Beyonce

Even though Adele flubbed during her live performance at the Grammys, she walked away the belle of the ball, taking home five awards including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album 25, and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.

She used her speech to honour Beyonce and her groundbreaking Lemonade album, which was also nominated.

"The way you make my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering," Adele said at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when accepting album of the year.

"I adore you. You move my soul everyday ... I adore you and I want you to be my mommy," Adele said to a very pregnant Beyonce just minutes before picking up song of the year for Hello.

The night for Adele wasn't all good though. The singer, who had trouble with her live performance at last year's Grammys, asked to restart her tribute to George Michael, telling the audience: "I can't mess this up for him."

She stopped and used an expletive after singing some of a new arrangement of Michael's Fastlove, as videos and photos of Michael played in the background. She re-sang the song and earned applause and support from the crowd, though Adele was teary eyed.

Michael died on Christmas Day. At last year's show, the British singer had a hiccup after a microphone inside a piano fell onto the instrument's strings.

A number of other icons were honoured, including Prince. Bruno Mars rocked a glittery, Prince-like purple blazer and worked the guitar like a pro while singing the icon's Let's Go Crazy.

The Time - who worked closely with the Prince - brought the audience to its feet with funky performances of Jungle Love and The Bird.

"Make some noise for Prince y'all," Mars yelled.

Mars was also a winner today - he won for his producing work on Adele's album. Adele's other wins included best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

Until Adele's abrupt restart, Beyonce was the talk of the show. In glittery gown, gilded crown and gold choker, a pregnant Beyonce took the Grammy stage in a lengthy performance of two songs from her critically acclaimed album Lemonade.

She was introduced by her mother and former stylist, Tina Knowles: "Ladies and gentlemen, with my mother's pride, my daughter, Beyonce."

Beyonce sang on top of a long table, even leaning back on a chair while singing Love Drought. She later sang Sandcastles while sitting down in a chair that tilted alarmingly backward, hitting high notes.