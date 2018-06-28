What We Do In The Shadows TVNZ spin-off Wellington Paranormal: Trailer released

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
The first trailer for Wellington Paranormal - a spin-off TV series from the creators of What We Do In The Shadows - has been released.
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will be screened by TVNZ next month.
The six-episode, half-hour series is a mockumentary about the vampire film's police officers, Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary.
Wellington Paranormal is due to screen on TVNZ on 11 July.
A US television version of What We Do In The Shadows was recently given the green light by a major US channel. The TV series will be located in New York, but will still focus on a group of vampires living together as roommates.
Clement and Waititi are also reportedly working on a sequel film currently titled We're Wolves.
