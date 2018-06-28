What We Do In The Shadows TVNZ spin-off Wellington Paranormal: Trailer released

The first trailer for Wellington Paranormal - a spin-off TV series from the creators of What We Do In The Shadows - has been released.

Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will be screened by TVNZ next month.

The six-episode, half-hour series is a mockumentary about the vampire film's police officers, Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary.

Wellington Paranormal is due to screen on TVNZ on 11 July.

A US television version of What We Do In The Shadows was recently given the green light by a major US channel. The TV series will be located in New York, but will still focus on a group of vampires living together as roommates.