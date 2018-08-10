 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television

As her baby boy was born yesterday afternoon to a surrogate, Toni Street made an instinctive name change upon first setting eyes on him.

"When he came out we had two names we'd narrowed it down to to," Street told her The Hits radio co-hosts Sarah Gandy and Sam Wallace this morning.

"We decided he definitely wasn't a Noah, and we both looked at him and he's a Lachie!"

To be exact Lachlan Stephen France - a name of Scottish origin.

And Street said the experience of having a child through the surrogacy of Sophie Braggins.

"It was just like having both my other two children, it was this pure love moment," Street said.

"It just felt the exact time. We're all doing amazing, it couldn't have gone any better."

Street announced the birth of her son on Insatgram last night, revealing the early birth:

"Little man has arrived early! 09.08.2018 💙💙💙 @sophie_braggins was an absolute trooper.. we adore our new son. Will hopefully have a name by the morning 🐣 @mjfrance09," she wrote. 

"The happiness is real", surrogate Sophie Braggins posed on her Instagram after giving birth to a baby boy. Source: Instagram / Sophie Braggins
Topics
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From left, Sophie, Abby, Richard and Toby Hartley in the intensive care unit in Bali.

Kiwi mum fighting for life in Bali intensive care unit faces $75,000 medical bill after insurer says no
2

Orca still carrying her dead calf after 16 days leaves researcher sobbing, shocked and heartbroken
3

First trainee pilot lands at Airline Academy at Ōamaru Airport
4

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from bridge in Canada
5

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Ariana Grande suffers injury while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Lindsay Lohan says women speaking out about #MeToo movement are 'weak'

Pink postpones fourth Aussie show after being released from hospital

Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after bowel ruptures

Watch: Mike Hosking and Susan Wood front Breakfast’s first episode in 1997 as TVNZ1 show celebrates 21st birthday - one day early

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television

TVNZ1's Breakfast turns 21 on Saturday (August 11).

Seeing there's no show tomorrow the Breakfast team thought they'd celebrate today.

Here's a look back into the Breakfast archive 21-years-ago when Mike Hosking and Susan Wood hosted the first show.

On August 11, the TVNZ show celebrates its twenty-first birthday. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Entertainment
Television
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Queenstown Airport may double number of flights

Police body cam footage shows the moment Kiwi-born English cricketer Ben Stokes is arrested

Deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha 'disrespects and bullies women' - Louise Nicholas claims

NZ dollar reaches two-year low against USD after OCR announcement

Government confidence wavers in deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha after bullying accusations

'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Health

"Superman" actress Margot Kidder's death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said today it's a relief to finally have the truth out.

Kidder, who played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve's Superman in her most famous role, was found by a friend in her Montana home on May 13.

At the time, Kidder's manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said Kidder died peacefully in her sleep.

A statement released by Park County coroner Richard Wood said she "died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose" and that no further details would be released.

Maggie McGuane, Kidder's daughter by her ex-husband Thomas McGuane, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that she knew her mother died by suicide the moment authorities took her to Kidder's home in Livingston, a small town near Yellowstone National Park.

"It's a big relief that the truth is out there," she said. "It's important to be open and honest so there's not a cloud of shame in dealing with this."

Kidder's death is one of several high-profile suicides this year that include celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

McGuane noted that Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and she urged people with mental illness to seek help.

"It's a very unique sort of grief and pain," McGuane said. "Knowing how many families in this state go through this, I wish that I could reach out to each one of them."

Kidder struggled with mental illness much of her life, and it was made worse by a 1990 car accident that left her in debt and led to her using a wheelchair for almost two years.

Kidder and Reeve starred in four Superman movies between 1978 and 1987.

She also appeared in "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford in 1975, Brian De Palma's "Sisters" in 1973 and "The Amityville Horror" in 1979.

She later appeared in small films and television shows until 2017, including "R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour."

She received a Daytime Emmy Award as outstanding performer in a kids' series in 2015 for that role.

Kidder, a native of Yellowknife, Canada, was a political activist who was arrested in 2011 in a Washington, D.C., protest over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada's oil sands.

Her final years were troubled by conflicts with people who were down on their luck that she took into her home.

Between August 2016 and her death in May, authorities were called to her house 40 times on reports of people trespassing, theft and other disturbances, according to police logs released to the AP under a public-records request.

The calls include responses by ambulances five times in seven months, including at the time of her death.

Joan Kesich, a longtime friend who found Kidder's body, said Kidder was fearless and always spoke the truth, regardless of the consequences.

"In her last months, she was herself — same kind of love, same kind of energy," Kesich said.

"The challenges that she had were very public. I want what I know about her to be out there because it was glorious. She was really a blazing energy."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.
Lifeline: 0800 543 354
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.
Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)
Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)
Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)
Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
Healthline: 0800 611 116
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide. Maggie McGuan told The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that she knew her mother died by suicide when she was brought to Kidder's house in May 2018, and that it is a big relief to have the truth out. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
North America
Health