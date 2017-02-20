 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'We will always be a family' – emotional Angelina Jolie speaks about shock split from Brad Pitt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The pair are doing their best to settle the divorce in private for the benefit of their six children.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:33
3
The pair are doing their best to settle the divorce in private for the benefit of their six children.

Angelina Jolie tearfully breaks silence on split with Brad Pitt: 'We will always be family'

4

Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

02:57
5
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'Incredibly moving service' for war hero killed fighting Christchurch fires


01:39
Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90, having already lost her husband and son, who were both Kings.

Tonga mourns death of the 'mother of the nation'

Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho died in Auckland last night at the age of 90.

00:21
Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield says they don't accept today's High Court decision in favour of extradition.

Kim Dotcom to appeal High Court ruling after being deemed eligible for US extradition

Dotcom was the founder of the Megaupload site and bankrolled the Internet Mana Party.

00:20
David Trubridge from Havelock North is so fired up about water bottling plants.

Opinion: It's time we charge those who use our precious water to make a profit

Gill Higgins says water should be valued similarly to gold.

00:41
The Prime Minister says he's concerned Super Fund CEO Adrian Orr received a 36 per cent rise against the advice of Mr English and the State Services Commission.

PM puts board of Super Fund on notice after CEO's whopping 36% pay rise

Bill English has put the board of the $32 billion New Zealand Super Fund on notice after it went against his wishes.

01:00
Kiwi journalist Hayden Donnell searched the width and breadth of the country to try to find Rosemary Dempsey. His findings were overwhelming.

Video: Journalist's relentless pursuit of heroine who invented Kiwi classic, the onion dip

Rosemary Dempsey found a revolutionary way to take the declining onion soup forward in the 1950s.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ