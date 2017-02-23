'Water off a duck's back' – Taika Waititi forgives PM for failing to say his name correctly at New Zealander of the Year ceremony
The award-winning filmmaker says given so many people get his name wrong, he won't hold the Prime Minister's effort against him.
Source: Breakfast
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.
Source: Breakfast
The New Zealander of the Year won't be changing the Kiwi-centric approach that had brought him so much success already.
Source: Breakfast
no more content
back to top