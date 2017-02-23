 

'Water off a duck's back' – Taika Waititi forgives PM for failing to say his name correctly at New Zealander of the Year ceremony

The award-winning filmmaker says given so many people get his name wrong, he won't hold the Prime Minister's effort against him.
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.
The New Zealander of the Year won't be changing the Kiwi-centric approach that had brought him so much success already.
