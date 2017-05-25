Watch: 'You're not in Guatemala now, Dr Ropata' - the story behind Shorty Street's most iconic line

It's perhaps the most iconic moment in Shortland Street history, and it set the scene for New Zealand's longest running television drama.

"You're not in Guatemala now, Dr Ropata."

The very first episode of Shortland Street screened on May 25, 1992. It involved a pregnant woman who had been in an accident and was rushed to the hospital.

However no doctors could be found.

"Visiting Doctor Hone Ropata (Temuera Morrison), who is soon to join the Shortland Street team, makes the call to deliver the baby. Head nurse Carrie Burton (Lisa Crittenden) disagrees, and proceeds to mention that Doctor Ropata is no longer in Guatemala," NZ On Screen reported.

The line even followed Temuera Morrison around, as stated in his 2009 biography, From Haka to Hollywood.

"No one said, 'That line is going to end up in the New Zealand dictionary of quotations and 20-years-later people who see you in the street will come up to you and say it'."