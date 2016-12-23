Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

A 10-year-old girl who has autism and is often too shy to speak up in class is now having her voice heard around the world after delivering a spellbinding performance of Hallelujah.

Kaylee Rogers, a student at Killard House Special School in Ireland, led the school choir in singing the Leonard Cohen classic.

After being posted online earlier this week, it has been viewed over one million times.

"It was really amazing how many views I got," Kaylee told ITV.

"I just loved doing it."

Her principal Colin Millar said Kaylee has come a long way since joining the school.

She previously wouldn't speak much or want to talk in front of her class.