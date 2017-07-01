Watch: Weta Digital works its magic transforming actor into ape for new movie promo

When the talented team at Weta Digital teamed up with actor Andy Serkis to promote the War for the Planet of the Apes, they crafted a powerful, one-minute call to action that will have fans running into the streets, and the movie's creators hope, to their local box office.

Looking intensely into the camera as he is digitally transformed from actor to ape, Serkis appeals to apes and humans alike to rise from "the blood and carnage of the past".

He goes on to implore the audience to create "a world dedicated to freedom, tolerance and justice."

Weta Digital have worked on the previous two most recent Planet of the Ape reboots, gaining huge praise for their motion-captured human to ape transformations.