Watch: Weta Digital works its magic transforming actor into ape for new movie promo

Associated Press

When the talented team at Weta Digital teamed up with actor Andy Serkis to promote the War for the Planet of the Apes, they crafted a powerful, one-minute call to action that will have fans running into the streets, and the movie's creators hope, to their local box office.

Actor Andy Serkis has once again teamed up with the Kiwi company in War for the Planet of the Apes.
Looking intensely into the camera as he is digitally transformed from actor to ape, Serkis appeals to apes and humans alike to rise from "the blood and carnage of the past".

He goes on to implore the audience to create "a world dedicated to freedom, tolerance and justice." 

Weta Digital have worked on the previous two most recent Planet of the Ape reboots, gaining huge praise for their motion-captured human to ape transformations.

"The War for the Planet of the Apes" will hit movie theatres everywhere July 14th.

