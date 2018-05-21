Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

An emotional Kelly Clarkson opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in tribute to the recent school children and teachers who died in Texas, barely able to speak as she urged the audience and the world to do more to prevent deadly shootings from happening.

Clarkson, who is hosting the show, said she was asked to hold a moment of silence for the 10 victims who died Friday, but chose instead to call for "a moment of action".

"Once again we're grieving for more kids that have died ... I'm so sick of moment of silences ... it's not working," she said Sunday, almost in tears. "Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school."

The Texan and mother of four added, "I can't imagine getting that phone call or knock on the door."

Friday's attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left eight students and two teachers dead.