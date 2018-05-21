 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

share

Source:

Associated Press

An emotional Kelly Clarkson opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in tribute to the recent school children and teachers who died in Texas, barely able to speak as she urged the audience and the world to do more to prevent deadly shootings from happening.

The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.
Source: NBC

Clarkson, who is hosting the show, said she was asked to hold a moment of silence for the 10 victims who died Friday, but chose instead to call for "a moment of action".

"Once again we're grieving for more kids that have died ... I'm so sick of moment of silences ... it's not working," she said Sunday, almost in tears. "Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school."

The Texan and mother of four added, "I can't imagine getting that phone call or knock on the door."

Friday's attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left eight students and two teachers dead.


Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:48
2
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

00:14
5
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:29
The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 