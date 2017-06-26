 

Watch: Weatherman blown away during live broadcast, leaving fellow presenters in hysterics

An Irish weatherman was gone with the wind last night after he was carried off by his umbrella while delivering a forecast. 

The Irish weather presenter became a viral sensation after a massive gust of wind took him and his umbrella for a ride out of shot.
Source: Ireland AM

Ireland AM's Deric Hartagain was whisked off screen by a gust of wind, just as he was explaining the morning forecast. 

The video cuts back to the show hosts falling over with laughter in the studio before returning to Deric, now clutching a broken umbrella. 

The weatherman has joked about the incident on Instagram, acknowledging that "mother nature definitely got the better of him"

02:22
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

00:14
The sound of the bone breaking can be heard clearly, but the woman remains composed.

Graphic: Woman's arm snaps during intense arm wrestle live on Argentinian TV

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.



 
