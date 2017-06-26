Watch: Weatherman blown away during live broadcast, leaving fellow presenters in hysterics

Source:
An Irish weatherman was gone with the wind last night after he was carried off by his umbrella while delivering a forecast.
Ireland AM's Deric Hartagain was whisked off screen by a gust of wind, just as he was explaining the morning forecast.
The video cuts back to the show hosts falling over with laughter in the studio before returning to Deric, now clutching a broken umbrella.
The weatherman has joked about the incident on Instagram, acknowledging that "mother nature definitely got the better of him"
