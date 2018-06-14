 

Watch: 'We stuck together' – Ocean's 8 stars talk about hit new heist film at European premiere

The all-female Ocean's 8 reboot has come out a clear winner at the box office this week after opening to an estimated $US41.5 million in its opening week figures in North America.

The female-led reboot stole the box-office crown from Solo: A Star Wars Story at the US box office over the weekend.
Source: Associated Press

At the film's European premiere, actress Sandra Bullock, who plays group leader Debbie Ocean, said the group were determined to stick together.

"We stuck together, like, if we fail, we fail together, and if we succeed, we succeed together," Bullock said.

"Isn't it bizarre we feel surprised by the fact that a film with women that does well - people want to go see them? Good acting is good acting; a fun film is a fun film," actress Cate Blanchett, who plays partner in crime Lou, said.

The film exceeded weekend box office expectations with a franchise-best, topping 2001's Ocean's Eleven, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's 13.

The strong audience turnout, including an increase in female moviegoers, is expected to see an increase in diversity in Hollywood.

Its success follows 2016's all-female outing, Ghostbusters, which topped the box office at $46 million following its opening weekend.

