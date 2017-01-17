 

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Nikolai Smith 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

After five years of performing at churches and community events an Auckland band has hit the big-time online after posting a beautiful song inspired by the Disney movie Moana.

They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.
Source: Resonate / Facebook

Resonate posted their "mash-up" of songs from the Polynesian themed movie on Facebook on Saturday where it's been viewed more than 1 million times.

Three of the four members of the band, made up of Aucklanders of Polynesian descent from the same family, recorded the performance on Friday after seeing Moana last week.

"It's a mash-up of songs from the movie," group member Leah Wolfgram told 1 NEWS NOW.

"We loved the songs in the movie ... we loved it [the movie] from the get-go."

Wolfgram said seeing Moana inspired them to produce the mash-up and take their music to a new level.

"We wanted to make our music more serious," Wolfgram said.

In the past the band had only every performed at churches and community events, but that's begun to change after the viral success of their clip.

"I guess we didn't expect it to blow up this big," Wolfgram said.

Wolfgram says they've already got two gigs lined up for next month from people seeing their Facebook video.

