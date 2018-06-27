Watch: US talk show hosts team up to lampoon Donald Trump in new video

Three US talk show hosts have teamed up to lampoon Donald Trump over comments made by the president during a rally.

In the video, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert is seen typing a monologue when he is interrupted by a video call from The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon.

"Hey, lowlife," Fallon says, to which Colbert responds with, "Hey, lost soul".

Later, Fallon says he did not see Trump's rally but heard he had insulted them, saying, "I heard he said we're all no-talent, lowlife lost souls."

Colbert disagrees, saying, "Well, that’s not right. That’s Conan!"

The Late Show host then adds Conan O'Brien to the call.

At the end of the skit, Fallon and Colbert make lunch plans at the Red Hen - the Georgia eatery which last week told White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave.