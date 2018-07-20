Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Source:
US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar was spotted posing for pictures with some lucky fans after emerging from a workout in an Auckland gym today.
Lamar stepped out of Les Mills on Victoria Street in Auckland's CBD this afternoon with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.
The King Kunta hit-maker was working out after an energetic show at Auckland's Spark Arena last night.
A venue he is playing again tonight as part of his New Zealand leg of The Damn tour that also travelled to Dunedin.
Lamar is currently at the height of his powers, his latest album DAMN having won the Grammy Award for Best Album and the Pulitzer Prize for Music this year.
His final New Zealand show takes place at Auckland's Spark Arena tonight with limited tickets available.
