Watch: TVNZ1 Breakfast reporter brought to tears while eating the world's hottest chilli

TVNZ1 Breakfast reporter Andrew McFarlane bravely followed in the footsteps of his colleague Matt McLean in attempting to eat the world's hottest chilli.

The bite of the Carolina Reaper left McFarlane in tears and clambering for some sort of relief.

The reaper is the world's hottest chilli according to Guinness and measures 1.6 million on the Scoville scale, 400,000 SHU (Scoville Heat Units) off eating pepper spray.

"I feel like I've licked an element on a stove or something," McFarlane said.

"It's really hot guys, it feels like swelling."

Reassuringly, McFarlane found out after the bite that you can't die as a result of eating a chilli.

"I look like I've been broken up with," McFarlane said as he gulped down another mouthful of yoghurt.

Sympathy was in short supply from hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt.

"He's really going to regret that in four to eight hours," Tame said.