Watch: Touching moment Thames woman receives prize from Matty McLean after year of personal tragedy

A well-deserving Thames woman has been whisked away for a surprise weekend after an incredibly tough year.

Suzanne was nominated for Dilmah Tea’s Beau-TEA-ful Getaway weekend away by her friend and husband after her mum died earlier this year just days before Covid-19 lockdown come into force.

“It’s been pretty awful. My mum got cancer and got very sick and while all the Covid stuff was happening she was in her last couple of weeks and we had the lockdown. We had the funeral just the day before.

“All her friends couldn’t come because they were all elderly, so it was really hard.”

Suzanne was surprised early this morning by Breakfast’s weather present Matty McLean who turned up to her house at 8am to give her the news she and her daughter would be spending the weekend with him at Chateau Tongariro.