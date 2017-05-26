Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit

Talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel has lambasted US President Donald Trump over a hand-holding incident with wife Melania this week, creating a skit in which Pope Francis brushes away Trump's wandering hand.

Mr Trump was filmed apparently trying to take hold of his wife's hand this while on a tour in Europe and the Middle East - she appeared to brush it away and avoid his grasp.

The internet has taken hold of the incident, with many creating satire out of the incident, and the Jimmy Kimmel team's treatment combined it with his visit to Vatican City to meet Pope Francis.