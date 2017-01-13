Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits

An Australian news presenter has been caught on camera delivering an astonishing tirade at a colleague who was wearing the same coloured outfit.

Nine presenter Amber Sherlock wasn't happy sports reporter Julie Snook was also wearing white for a Nine News Now Chatroom segment.

The encounter didn't go to air, but has been leaked.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on," Sherlock says. "I asked her before we came on… I told you two hours ago."

"I'm sorry, I've been flat out," replied Snook, appealing to someone off-screen to bring a jacket.

"I made this clear two-and-a-half-hours ago," continued Sherlock.

"Amber, if it's an issue, I can get on out of here," said Snook.

The awkwardness of the encounter was plain to see on the face of guest psychologist Sandy Rea, who was also wearing white.