Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits

Source:
An Australian news presenter has been caught on camera delivering an astonishing tirade at a colleague who was wearing the same coloured outfit.
Nine presenter Amber Sherlock wasn't happy sports reporter Julie Snook was also wearing white for a Nine News Now Chatroom segment.
The encounter didn't go to air, but has been leaked.
"I need Julie to put a jacket on," Sherlock says. "I asked her before we came on… I told you two hours ago."
"I'm sorry, I've been flat out," replied Snook, appealing to someone off-screen to bring a jacket.
"I made this clear two-and-a-half-hours ago," continued Sherlock.
"Amber, if it's an issue, I can get on out of here," said Snook.
The awkwardness of the encounter was plain to see on the face of guest psychologist Sandy Rea, who was also wearing white.
In a statement, Sherlock admits she "probably over-reacted".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news