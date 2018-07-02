 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Porirua teenagers who became internet sensations after a video of them singing the New Zealand national anthem went viral have been invited to sing at a Silver Ferns game.

The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.
Source: Facebook/LeARTNZ

Porirua College students Tiresa Foma'i, Rosetta Lopa and Anastasia Sirila posted a video of them singing the anthem last Monday, following the strong criticism American singer Crystal Collins received for her tuneless rendition at a Kiwis game.

It has since been viewed almost 900,000 times and shared 14,500 times.

A petition has also been launched to have the teens, who formed the group Le ART (based on the initials of their first names) while in intermediate school, perform at an All Blacks game.

The trio told Checkpoint with John Campbell they have been invited by the Silver Ferns to perform at one of their games against Australia in Wellington in October.

The young women said they had been shocked - and delighted - by the response to their video.

"It's been crazy. It's been such a surreal week. We've always wanted this for each other and for it to finally happen, we don't know how to act," Rosetta said.

Their former intermediate teacher Jonny Viliamu, who is now their manager, chef and taxi driver, was the driving force behind their group "and one of the main reasons why we're still together today".

The teens, aged 16 and 17, practice six days a week, at least two hours each day and dream of sharing their own songs - from pop to hip hop and R&B - with the world.

"We're just so happy New Zealand is listening," Rosetta said.

"This is what we've been waiting for."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

2

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

00:22
3
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

4

Location of two new Auckland speed cameras revealed

5

Transmission Gully toll considered by Government to offset cost rise

00:27
The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

The Porirua College students posted a video of themselves singing the anthem, after American singer Crystal Collins tuneless rendition at a Kiwis league game.

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 