Watch: Taylor Swift revealed in spellbinding trailer for film adaptation of Cats

The first trailer for Cats the movie has been released today.

Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Ian Kellen and James Corden make appearances as furry felines, of course, thanks to special effects.

Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward makes her feature film debut. She is joined by a cast of dancers with styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, street dance and tap.

The screenplay is based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Cats was one of the longest-running shows in London's West End and on Broadway in New York. It opened in London in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical.

In 1983, the Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 18 years.