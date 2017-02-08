 

Watch: 'Tape Face? What a load of rubbish' – Kiwi comedian slammed over live UK TV performance

He won over millions in American for his unique style of comedy when appearing on America's Got Talent, but now Kiwi artist Tape Face is finding out just how tough a crowd the British are to win over.

Tape Face debuted his mime act on This Morning in the UK to harsh criticism on social media.
Sam Wills, aka Tape Face, performed his mime act on Britain's This Morning, on Saturday, to the horror of many of the morning show's viewers.

Social media lit up with criticism of Tape Face's trade mark performance,  which sees the 38-year-old dress up half as a man and half as a woman.

"Tape Face what a load of rubbish," one user wrote on Twitter.

From pretending to touch the rear-end of his female other half, to giving the victory sign, Tape Face didn't hold back on offending the audience.

"He told the whole of England to f-off," one outraged viewer wrote.

"What an idiot that 'tape face' on @thismorning is. Wasn't funny at all...just embarrassing yikes," wrote other.

There were some who appreciated the Kiwi comedian's talent, posting their praise of him on social media.

"He made my day so much better. Tape Face is so hilarious and creative.

"Hope Tape Face is touring the UK."

