Watch: Take a sneak peek at Ed Sheeran’s new music after his year-long showbiz break

British singer Ed Sheeran released Castle on the Hill and Shape of You with lyric videos yesterday.
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

Woman's body found on Bay of Plenty beach

Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

