Watch: Take a look at some impressive new Xbox games as E3 gaming expo kicks off

The 2018 Xbox E3 Briefing was the largest in Microsoft Corp.'s history with more than 6000 people, including more than 1000 fans, invited to attend in the Microsoft Theatre.

Microsoft announced it is doubling its game development studios and showcased a record 52 games on stage including 18 console launch exclusives and 15 world premieres.

The diverse lineup included games for every type of player, from exclusives like "Forza Horizon 4," "Halo Infinite" and "Gears 5," and independent titles like "Session," "Below," "Ashen" and "Tunic".

The showcase also inclueded some of the biggest blockbuster games coming in the next year like "Fallout 76," "Tom Clancy's The Division 2," "Kingdom Hearts 3," "Devil May Cry 5," "Battlefield V," "Metro Exodus" and "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," many enhanced to take advantage of the power of Xbox One X.

Microsoft announced it is adding five new creative teams to the Microsoft Studios family.

New investments include the formation of a brand-new studio, The Initiative, the acquisition of Playground Games, and letters of intent to acquire Ninja Theory, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games.

The addition of these creative teams reinforces Microsoft's vision for gaming, which starts with a deep commitment to original content. The company is developing a portfolio of games on every device, including newly announced Microsoft Studios games.