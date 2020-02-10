TODAY |

Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet

Source:  1 NEWS

Taika Waititi "lost his mum" while walking the famous Oscars red carpet this afternoon.

The Kiwi director jokingly called out for his wayward mum as he was interviewed on his way into the event. Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand director jokingly called out for his wayward mum as he was interviewed by E! Entertainment's Giuliana Rancic on his way into the event.

"She's here somewhere," Waititi told Rancic after she asked about his mum influencing Jojo Rabbit.

"Mum, where's my mum?" he yelled to other stars walking the red carpet drawing laughs from Rancic.

Soon after the humorous interview, Waititi accepted his first ever Oscar when he won Best Adapted Screenplay.

The New Zealander won best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi's anti-hate Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit is up for six nominations, including best picture.

Click here to watch the 2020 Oscar Awards live.

