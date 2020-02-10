Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet

Taika Waititi "lost his mum" while walking the famous Oscars red carpet this afternoon.

The New Zealand director jokingly called out for his wayward mum as he was interviewed by E! Entertainment's Giuliana Rancic on his way into the event.

"She's here somewhere," Waititi told Rancic after she asked about his mum influencing Jojo Rabbit.

"Mum, where's my mum?" he yelled to other stars walking the red carpet drawing laughs from Rancic.

Soon after the humorous interview, Waititi accepted his first ever Oscar when he won Best Adapted Screenplay.

