Watch: Taika Waititi dedicates first Oscar to his mum and 'all the indigenous kids'

Source:  1 NEWS

Accepting one of the biggest awards of his Hollywood career so far, Kiwi director Taika Waititi thanked his mum this afternoon and dedicated his first Oscar to fellow "indigenous kids" around the world.

Waititi won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit at this afternoon's star-studded awards show.

The New Zealander won best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Source: 1 NEWS

He began his acceptance speech with a nod to his mum.

"I’d like to thank my mother. Don’t know where you are, Mum - I lost you hours ago.

"Thank you for being my mother and many other reasons."

The Kiwi actor and director spoke to US television host Jimmy Kimmel about the experience. Source: Breakfast

The Kiwi director then finished his speech with a dedication.

"This is really great and I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.

"We are original story-tellers and we can make it here too. Thank you, kia ora," he concluded.

Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet

Waititi adapted the screenplay from Caging Skies, a book by Christine Leunens.

The director's anti-hate Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit is up for six nominations, including best picture.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat caught up with the pair at the Toronto International Film Festival. Source: Seven Sharp

