Watch: Surprise! The moment that Adele lets slip she's married during emotional Grammys speech

British singer Adele put an end to speculation that she is in fact married in her Grammys acceptance speech yesterday.

"My manager, my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it," the 28-year-old said.

"Thank you so much, thank you very much to everybody."

Rumours had been swirling since December that Adele had married her long-term partner Simon Konecki after she was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding ring finger in Beverly Hills.

The pair who have a four-year-old son, Angelo, were engaged in October after being together for more than five years.

Konecki is chief executive of charity drop4drop that helps provide clean water in developing countries.

Adele's hit song Hello won song and record of the year.