Watch: Stephen Colbert tries iconic Kiwi treats with Bret McKenzie and Lucy Lawless

1 NEWS
Stephen Colbert has tried some iconic Kiwi treats with Bret McKenzie and Lucy Lawless as he continues his tour around New Zealand segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On tonight's episode, Colbert was shown around Wellington by Flight of the Conchords star McKenzie and Xena Warrior Princess actress Lawless.

The pair also educated him on the finer points of Kiwi cuisine, making him try a cheese and tinned spaghetti toastie along with Marmite on toast and a classic sausage sizzle.

The famous talk-show host needed a tomato sauce chaser to wash down his Marmite on toast, clearly not enjoying it.

He also learned how to say no in Kiwi slang, with McKenzie walking him through the correct way to use the phrase "yeah, nah".

After this education, Colbert then donned what he deemed to be New Zealand fashion so as to blend in with the locals.

Lucy Lawless and Bret McKenzie were there to lend support and give him a tour around Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Entering a pub dressed in jandals, shorts, a striped jumper and a decidedly Aussie looking hat, Colbert then led the bar in singing the New Zealand national anthem.

McKenzie and Lawless had to help him out as Colbert made up his own comedic version of the anthem.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern and Stephen Colbert sing Bohemian Rhapsody together after PM picks him up from airport

Each night this week a different segment from Colbert's trip down under will feature on the Late Show.

The famous talk-show host needed a chaser to wash down his Marmite on toast. Source: CBS
