Watch: Star Wars superfan Adam Scott gets surprised by his idol Mark Hamill

Star wars icon Mark Hamill, made actor and Star Wars Superfan Adam Scott’s night with a dramatic surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, emerged in the middle of an interview between Scott and guest host Kristen Bell with lightsaber in hand, as the Star Wars theme blasted out triumphantly in the background.

"This really is one of the best moments of my life," a shocked Scott declared as Hamill took the stage.

Before the surprise encounter Scott had reminisced with Bell how he wrote a letter to Hamill’s Luke Skywalker character to appear at his birthday when he was two-years-old.

"I thought at least, if he got it, and he was able, if his schedule was clear, he was probably going to come," Scott said in the interview.

"He didn't show up. I remember not being crushed or anything – it was fine, I knew he must have been incredibly busy."

"I'm sorry I missed your birthday," Hamill then told Scott after joining him on stage with a hug.

"I was checking my diary, and that week I had two other birthdays, a bar mitzvah and a supermarket opening."