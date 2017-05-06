 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Entertainment


Watch: Star Wars superfan Adam Scott gets surprised by his idol Mark Hamill

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Star wars icon Mark Hamill, made actor and Star Wars Superfan Adam Scott’s night with a dramatic surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill gives superfan Adam Scott an epic belated birthday surprise.
Source: US ABC

Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, emerged in the middle of an interview between Scott and guest host Kristen Bell with lightsaber in hand, as the Star Wars theme blasted out triumphantly in the background.

"This really is one of the best moments of my life," a shocked Scott declared as Hamill took the stage.

Before the surprise encounter Scott had reminisced with Bell how he wrote a letter to Hamill’s Luke Skywalker character to appear at his birthday when he was two-years-old.

"I thought at least, if he got it, and he was able, if his schedule was clear, he was probably going to come," Scott said in the interview.

"He didn't show up. I remember not being crushed or anything – it was fine, I knew he must have been incredibly busy."

"I'm sorry I missed your birthday," Hamill then told Scott after joining him on stage with a hug.

"I was checking my diary, and that week I had two other birthdays, a bar mitzvah and a supermarket opening."

Hamill also gave Scott his lightsaber, making it one interview the Parks and Recreation star will never forget.

Related

North America

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower was captured by Kiwi star-gazers up and down the country this morning.

Watch: Kiwi captures stunning meteor streaking across Wellington's night sky

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
3

Watch: NEW raw footage shows Edgecumbe family's first-person view as floodwaters engulfed their property

4
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor.

Kiwi league stars allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test

00:26
5
Ivanka Trump put a clip of herself in a dance-off with her son as she promotes her new book, but her moves haven't had a great response.

Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45

Watch: NEW raw footage shows Edgecumbe family's first-person view as floodwaters engulfed their property

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ