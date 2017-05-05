 

Watch: Star Wars icon Mark Hamill surprises fans by joining them on camera for charity video

Actor Mark Hamill made the dreams of many Star Wars fans come true after appearing as a surprise co-star during filming of a promotional video for charity.

The force is strong with this prank, as Mark Hamill sneaks on set for a surprise cameo during filming.
The video was made to promote a new fundraising campaign for the Star Wars: Force for Change charitable initiative and posted to the official Star Wars YouTube channel yesterday.

In the video, iconic Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, sneaks up on unsuspecting fans as they perform classic scenes from the sci-fi saga.

In one scene, Hamill dons the mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, before revealing himself to a shocked fan who cries out "Oh my god!" burying his face in his hands.

Funds raised through the Force for Change charity will be split between two other charities, UNICEF Kid Power and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Mark Hamill reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which hits Kiwi screens on December 14 this year.

