Watch Stan Walker do a soundcheck for Auckland concert, his first show since life-changing stomach removal

Kiwi musician Stan Walker performs in Auckland tonight in his first concert since having his stomach removed last year.

The Kiwi singer performs in Freemans Bay tonight, a rare cancer-causing gene making him feel blessed to be alive and well.
The singer posted video on Instagram of his soundcheck for the show, 'Stan' One Off,  in Freemans Bay.

It's a big turnaround for the 2009 Australian Idol winner after his health problems.

Early this year fans of the recording artist, actor, and television personality expressed concern for his health after gaunt photos appeared on social media.

It was later announced Walker had his stomach removed in September last year after discovering he had inherited a rare cancer-causing gene mutation that has been responsible for the deaths of more than 25 of his family members. 

"The past nine months have been a life changing journey full of ups and downs to say the least. All I’m gonna say is that I’m blessed to alive and well," Walker said.

His health battle was laid bare in a documentary titled 'Stan' in March.

Walker's debut album 'Introducing Stan Walker' released in late 2009 included the hit single 'Black Box' and was certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

It also appeared on the New Zealand Albums Chart at number two and was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of New Zealand.


