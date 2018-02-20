 

Watch as South Auckland student Sonatane Kaufusi sings his hit song in the Seven Sharp studio

Manurewa High School student Sonatane Kaufusi is wowing with his hit song Birdie.

The song is currently featuring in Spotify's Viral Top 50 chart, and he performed live in the Seven Sharp studio. 

