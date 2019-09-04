Watch: Sneak peek of Taika Waititi's new film, Jojo Rabbit

The new trailer for Jojo Rabbit, the upcoming anti-hate satire written and directed by Taika Waititi has been released, ahead of the film's cinematic release in New Zealand on October 24.
Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.
JoJo Rabbit will be released in New Zealand cinemas on October 24, after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 (NZT).