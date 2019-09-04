TODAY |

Watch: Sneak peek of Taika Waititi's new film, Jojo Rabbit

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies

The new trailer for Jojo Rabbit, the upcoming anti-hate satire written and directed by Taika Waititi has been released, ahead of  the film's cinematic release in New Zealand on October 24.

Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.

JoJo Rabbit will be released in New Zealand cinemas on October 24, after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 (NZT).

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi talent stars as Adolf Hitler in the film that’ll hit New Zealand screens from October 24. Source: 20th Century Fox
More From
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
2
Wild weather in Auckland overnight uproots eight-metre tall tree onto major thoroughfare
3
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
4
Unsympathetic Jacinda Ardern says Kiwi jihadist should have heeded 'utterly clear' warnings
5
Green Party members resign over trans rights-critical newsletter article
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

US rapper Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber blames child stardom for 'pretty heavy' drug use, misogyny

Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after crashing his classic muscle car

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'devastated' after death of 'best friend' Franco Columbu