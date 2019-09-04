Watch: Sneak peek of Taika Waititi's new film, Jojo Rabbit

The new trailer for Jojo Rabbit, the upcoming anti-hate satire written and directed by Taika Waititi has been released, ahead of the film's cinematic release in New Zealand on October 24.

Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.