 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Sneak peek of 2018 Super Bowl ads - each costing $6.8m for 30 second slots

share

Source:

Associated Press

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor of in-game stunts and ads that aim for the funny bone - and in some cases even lower.

The advertisers will pay big to capture the attention of an expected 110 million-plus viewers.
Source: Associated Press

The stakes are high since a 30-second spot costs more than $6.8 million (NZD) for airtime alone.

The goal is to capture the attention of the more than 110 million viewers expected to tune in to the big game on February 5 (NZT) - ideally by striking an emotional chord with the audience that will rub off on brands.

Tune in to 1 NEWS NOW for live updates and comprehensive coverage of the Super Bowl on Monday

Super Bowl ads often offer a snapshot of the national psyche.

This year, following a year of heated debate over immigration, NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem and the #MeToo movement highlighting sexual misconduct, many Super Bowl advertisers are playing it safer by showcasing famous faces and trying to stand out with silly humour and stunts.

Of course, a few are going straight for whatever will grab attention.

Groupon's ad, for instance, stars Tiffany Haddish asking people to support local businesses - then cuts to a wealthy man who plots to crush small businesses, only to double over after players nail him with a kicked football.

Groupon insists the man isn't hit in the groin, although the ad video is ambiguous.

Febreze takes a swipe at salty language, airing an ad that brags about one couple's son whose "bleep don't stink."

Other advertisers are aiming straight for the heart. Hyundai is doing a new take on its popular ad from last year featuring members of the US military.

It wouldn't be a Super Bowl without celebrities chugging sugary drinks and hawking junk food. Cindy Crawford will reprise an iconic 1992 Super Bowl spot for Pepsi.

The beverage maker will also feature Morgan Freeman in linked ads for new versions of Mountain Dew.

M and Ms has released a teaser showing Danny DeVito dressed as an M and M being dunked in chocolate.

For a non-snacking celebrity appearance, Squarespace hired a bearded Keanu Reeves and sat him by a campfire to tout its web hosting services.

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen,17, to be sentenced in Sydney

01:05
2
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

00:51
3
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

01:50
4
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

5

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.

01:05
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather, then nature intervened.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 