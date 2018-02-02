Watch: Sneak peek of 2018 Super Bowl ads - each costing $6.8m for 30 second slots

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor of in-game stunts and ads that aim for the funny bone - and in some cases even lower.

The stakes are high since a 30-second spot costs more than $6.8 million (NZD) for airtime alone.

The goal is to capture the attention of the more than 110 million viewers expected to tune in to the big game on February 5 (NZT) - ideally by striking an emotional chord with the audience that will rub off on brands.

Tune in to 1 NEWS NOW for live updates and comprehensive coverage of the Super Bowl on Monday

Super Bowl ads often offer a snapshot of the national psyche.

This year, following a year of heated debate over immigration, NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem and the #MeToo movement highlighting sexual misconduct, many Super Bowl advertisers are playing it safer by showcasing famous faces and trying to stand out with silly humour and stunts.

Of course, a few are going straight for whatever will grab attention.

Groupon's ad, for instance, stars Tiffany Haddish asking people to support local businesses - then cuts to a wealthy man who plots to crush small businesses, only to double over after players nail him with a kicked football.

Groupon insists the man isn't hit in the groin, although the ad video is ambiguous.

Febreze takes a swipe at salty language, airing an ad that brags about one couple's son whose "bleep don't stink."

Other advertisers are aiming straight for the heart. Hyundai is doing a new take on its popular ad from last year featuring members of the US military.

It wouldn't be a Super Bowl without celebrities chugging sugary drinks and hawking junk food. Cindy Crawford will reprise an iconic 1992 Super Bowl spot for Pepsi.

The beverage maker will also feature Morgan Freeman in linked ads for new versions of Mountain Dew.

M and Ms has released a teaser showing Danny DeVito dressed as an M and M being dunked in chocolate.