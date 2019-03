The boys from Six60 have payed a visit to their old flat in Dunedin that gave them their name.

Now, 660 castle street is run by an all-female crew of second year students.

The band walked into the flat with feelings of nostalgia.

"This house specifically has changed a lot, there's a lot of memories in these walls and a lot of spirit in this place and you can feel it. Especially for me," singer Matiu Walters tells Seven Sharp.

"We weren’t really a band but we were always the Six60 boys. The name Six60 was a natural progression from who was in the flat," says guitarist Ji Fraser.

For old times sake, Six60 immersed themselves in song, performing at the infamous flat one more time for its new residents.