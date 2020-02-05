Watch: Sir Elton John performs Tiny Dancer in Dunedin as NZ tour kicks off

British superstar Sir Elton John kicked off his six-date New Zealand tour in Dunedin last night.

The 72-year-old performer and his 35,000-strong crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium didn't let the wet weather outside dampen their enthusiasm, as he ran through his greatest hits, including Tiny Dancer.

Sir Elton plays five more shows in Hawke's Bay and Auckland over the next fortnight.