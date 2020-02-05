Watch: Sir Elton John performs Tiny Dancer in Dunedin as NZ tour kicks off

British superstar Sir Elton John kicked off his six-date New Zealand tour in Dunedin last night.
Your playlist will load after this ad
The superstar kicked off his six-date NZ tour in the south last night.
Source: 1 NEWS
The 72-year-old performer and his 35,000-strong crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium didn't let the wet weather outside dampen their enthusiasm, as he ran through his greatest hits, including Tiny Dancer.
Your playlist will load after this ad
The Dunedin gig is the first of six NZ shows over the next fortnight.
Source: 1 NEWS
Sir Elton plays five more shows in Hawke's Bay and Auckland over the next fortnight.
Your playlist will load after this ad
The Seven Sharp reporter has this report just hours before the Rocketman’s gig.
Source: Seven Sharp