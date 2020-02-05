TODAY |

Watch: Sir Elton John performs Tiny Dancer in Dunedin as NZ tour kicks off

Source:  1 NEWS

British superstar Sir Elton John kicked off his six-date New Zealand tour in Dunedin last night.

The superstar kicked off his six-date NZ tour in the south last night.

The 72-year-old performer and his 35,000-strong crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium didn't let the wet weather outside dampen their enthusiasm, as he ran through his greatest hits, including Tiny Dancer. 

The Dunedin gig is the first of six NZ shows over the next fortnight.

Sir Elton plays five more shows in Hawke's Bay and Auckland over the next fortnight. 

The Seven Sharp reporter has this report just hours before the Rocketman's gig.

