Watch: The Simpsons parody Trump's first 100 days in office

No stranger to controversy, The Simpsons will be certain to draw the wrath of US President Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger after releasing a short clip parodying his first 100 days in office.

The video opens with a shot of press secretary Sean Spicer hanging himself with a sign saying 'I quit' on his chest.

Advisor Kellyanne Conway looks on before declaring "I am not replacing him."

Other highlights include Trump's wig revealing itself to be a small dog and Trump proudly exclaiming: "100 days in office, so many accomplishments, lowered my golf handicap, my twitter following increased by 700 and finally we can shoot hibernating bears, my boys will love that."