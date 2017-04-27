Watch: The Simpsons parody Trump's first 100 days in office

Source:
No stranger to controversy, The Simpsons will be certain to draw the wrath of US President Donald Trump's itchy Twitter finger after releasing a short clip parodying his first 100 days in office.
The video opens with a shot of press secretary Sean Spicer hanging himself with a sign saying 'I quit' on his chest.
Advisor Kellyanne Conway looks on before declaring "I am not replacing him."
Other highlights include Trump's wig revealing itself to be a small dog and Trump proudly exclaiming: "100 days in office, so many accomplishments, lowered my golf handicap, my twitter following increased by 700 and finally we can shoot hibernating bears, my boys will love that."
