Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in a raucous impression of the Trump administration press secretary, Sean Spicer.

The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.
Wearing an oversized suit and with her hair concealed beneath a wig, McCarthy emerged to rapturous laughter and applause from the audience, which continued when the comedian began shouting in shrill tones reminiscent of Spicer's recent press briefings.

In a segment lasting eight minutes, McCarthy skewered a range of controversies that have blighted the White House Press Secretary since Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January, including references to crowd sizes, ratings, and the controversial travel ban.

McCarthy's Spicer said everybody at Mr Trump's announcement for his Supreme Court nominee "was smiling" and "happy," before continuing: "The men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right."

The comedian also used a series of props to explain Mr Trump's fight against radical "moose-lamps" and squirted an irksome reporter with a water gun.

Guest-host for the night was actress Kristen Stewart, who used her opening monologue to mock Trump's tweets about her and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

And in an unprecedented move, US diplomats around the world are set to formally criticise the president's immigration restrictions, through a 'dissent cable'.

Trump 'doing exactly what he told the American people he would do' – Sean Spicer

