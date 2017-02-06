Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in a raucous impression of the Trump administration press secretary, Sean Spicer.

Wearing an oversized suit and with her hair concealed beneath a wig, McCarthy emerged to rapturous laughter and applause from the audience, which continued when the comedian began shouting in shrill tones reminiscent of Spicer's recent press briefings.

In a segment lasting eight minutes, McCarthy skewered a range of controversies that have blighted the White House Press Secretary since Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January, including references to crowd sizes, ratings, and the controversial travel ban.

McCarthy's Spicer said everybody at Mr Trump's announcement for his Supreme Court nominee "was smiling" and "happy," before continuing: "The men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right."

The comedian also used a series of props to explain Mr Trump's fight against radical "moose-lamps" and squirted an irksome reporter with a water gun.