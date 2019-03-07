Watch sex accused R Kelly's astonishing meltdown during CBS interview

In his first interview since his arrest, singer R Kelly has given an emotional interview where he angrily denies the allegations of sexual abuse he is facing.

The CBS interviewer - Gayle King - remains cool, calm and collected during the singer's meltdown, while he punches the air and screams at her.

“I didn’t do this stuff, this is not me!” he screams.

“I’m fighting for my ****** life….this is killing me!” he continues and proceeds to stand and rant to the cameras.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges in relation to four women, three of whom are alleged to have been underage at the time of the offending.

He is currently out on bail.

If convicted R Kelly faces three to seven years in prison for each crime.