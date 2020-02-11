Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad

It's been 12 years since the phrase, "Jonesy... give us a hand with a job on Saturday," was first broadcast on New Zealand screens.

Mitre 10’s sandpit ad propelled three young actors into the hearts of Kiwi DIY’ers everywhere.

So, what became of the Mitre 10 advertisement stars?

Now 16-year-old lads, the classic Kiwi ad remains the highlight of all threes acting careers.

Mitre 10 sandpit ad actors reunited. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong scoured the country to bring them together for an encore performance.

Do the trio still have the magic touch?