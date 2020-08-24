TODAY |

Watch: Seven Sharp reporter goes in search of some non-Covid news

When you're reading the headlines at the moment there’s one thing most of them have in common - Covid-19.

It can be overwhelming, and make you long for the days where the biggest news story was “is that dress blue and black or is the dress white and gold”.

Hilary Barry decided they wanted to hear some news about things not related to the pandemic.

So, the Seven Sharp hosts asked Laura Daniel to find that news and report back to them.

Watch what she managed to dig up in the video above.

