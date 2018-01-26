Watch: Royal hair stylist asks Hayley Holt 'Are you married?' and offers hair styling session during NZ visit

Hayley Holt could end up getting a new hairstyle from a top British hairstylist if he visits New Zealand.

Speaking with Breakfast host Holt on the TVNZ1 show today, about Meghan Markle's wedding hairstyle, Daniel Galvin Jr, took as shine to her.

After asking Galvin whether he'd seen Markle's wedding dress, Galvin replied: "Are you married?"

Holt responded: "No I'm not Daniel, but thank you for reminding me".

Galvin then continued: "Mind you, when I do come out to New Zealand I do like your hair very much, you do suit being a sun-kissed babe, I would very much like to get my hands on it because I've got a good idea for it."